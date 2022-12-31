Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.