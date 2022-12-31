Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

OAS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

