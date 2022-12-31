LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.