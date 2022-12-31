iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
iPower stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.45.
About iPower
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.