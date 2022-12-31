Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.