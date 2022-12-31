Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 213.3% in December

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IONM opened at $0.26 on Friday. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In other Assure news, CEO John Farlinger bought 70,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,369.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,508.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John C. Price purchased 67,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,627.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Farlinger purchased 70,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,369.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,508.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

