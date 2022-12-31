Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 213.3% in December

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ IONM opened at $0.26 on Friday. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.
Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
