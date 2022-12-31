Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
DCNNF opened at 0.04 on Friday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.04.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.