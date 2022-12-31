Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 201.7% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

DCNNF opened at 0.04 on Friday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.04.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

