Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 211.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the November 30th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $60.36 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $1,344,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

