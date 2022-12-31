Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 211.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the November 30th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $60.36 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
