Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 49.60% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

