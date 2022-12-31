Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

ESPGY opened at $0.22 on Friday. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

