Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Expands By 202.4%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the November 30th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Daktronics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAKT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

