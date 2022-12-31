Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,000 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,428 shares in the company, valued at $795,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $107,403. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.39%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.