Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Grows By 208.7%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the November 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

CNXA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

