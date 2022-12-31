E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on E.On from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

