Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 217.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HEINY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Heineken from €116.00 ($123.40) to €114.00 ($121.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($84.04) to €77.00 ($81.91) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Heineken from €109.00 ($115.96) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heineken from €106.00 ($112.77) to €86.00 ($91.49) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

HEINY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

