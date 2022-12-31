Citigroup Downgrades Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) to Neutral

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance
Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.
About Airports of Thailand Public
