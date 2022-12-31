Citigroup Downgrades Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) to Neutral

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUYGet Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

