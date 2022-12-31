Critical Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46 Lucid Group 2 2 6 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 105.27%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 22.29, indicating a potential upside of 226.29%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Fisker.

This table compares Fisker and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 20,614.42 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.20 Lucid Group $27.11 million 423.36 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -4.81

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64% Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.