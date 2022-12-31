Comparing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $164.04 million 2.03 $484.39 million $10.29 0.81 Sotherly Hotels $127.59 million 0.26 -$26.22 million $0.19 9.53

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.09%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 263.44% 61.46% 28.77% Sotherly Hotels 7.33% 38.18% 2.78%

Summary

City Office REIT beats Sotherly Hotels on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

