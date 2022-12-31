Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Head to Head Comparison

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 10 2 0 2.17

First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $925.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of C$89.77, suggesting a potential upside of 83.28%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of C$2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

66.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 21.12% 12.43% 1.06% Bank of Nova Scotia 21.26% 15.54% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 5.61 $547.46 million $62.90 12.06 Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.60 $7.70 billion C$6.24 7.85

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

