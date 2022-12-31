Financial Contrast: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) versus Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and Balchem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Balchem 0 0 2 0 3.00

Balchem has a consensus price target of $163.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Balchem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Balchem is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Balchem 11.80% 12.28% 7.73%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Standard Lithium and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balchem has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Balchem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Balchem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and Balchem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -14.75 Balchem $799.02 million 4.91 $96.10 million $3.35 36.45

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Balchem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Balchem beats Standard Lithium on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include spray dried and emulsified powders, extrusion and agglomeration, blended lipid systems, liquid flavor delivery systems, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, and cereal systems, as well as ice cream bases and variegates. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions for various applications; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production, and delivering nutrient supplements in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. This segment also markets and sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

