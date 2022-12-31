MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $576.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

