MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $576.26.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -26.39 EPS for the current year.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
