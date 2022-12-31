Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Tingo Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of MICT opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Tingo has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. Tingo had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 76.10%.
Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.
