Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of MICT opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Tingo has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Tingo (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. Tingo had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 76.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tingo by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tingo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tingo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.

