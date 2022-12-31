PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.