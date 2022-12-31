O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in O2Micro International by 144.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.