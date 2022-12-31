QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

