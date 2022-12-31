Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Trading Up 33.8 %
RBCN stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $17.74.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
