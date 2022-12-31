Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.