Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Tucows Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TCX stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tucows has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $366.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,610,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Tucows by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

