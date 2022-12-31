Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.79.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFX opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $294.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.