Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETRGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Getaround Trading Up 30.4 %

GETR stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing and local car rentals. The company offers Getaround, an on-demand car sharing marketplace that enables users to share cars and other vehicles with people nearby and rent convertibles, exotics, luxury, snows, SUVs, Tesla, trucks, and vans.

