The Goldman Sachs Group Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $49.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Shares of EQT opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

