Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $42.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

