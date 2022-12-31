StockNews.com Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CCEP opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
