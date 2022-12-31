Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $202.76 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $294.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

