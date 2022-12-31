StockNews.com Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

