EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $96,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

