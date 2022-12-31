StockNews.com Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to “Strong-Buy”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 21.3 %

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

