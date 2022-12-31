StockNews.com Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of FMS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

