StockNews.com Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.16.
Shares of FMS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
