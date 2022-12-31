Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Grows By 63.4%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 7.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,375,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

