Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,571.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.36%. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.