Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Decreases By 18.5%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 258,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Xunlei stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xunlei Company Profile

XNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

