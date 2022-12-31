Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ecoark Price Performance

Ecoark stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Ecoark has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Get Ecoark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ecoark in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecoark by 152.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.