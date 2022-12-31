Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Update

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 76.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Shares of ZS opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.66. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

