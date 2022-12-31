Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Decreases By 19.0%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of XT stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.67.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.