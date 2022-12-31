Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Decreases By 19.0%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

