Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

XELAP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

