Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

