Paula Bell Purchases 48 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($150.62).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, Paula Bell bought 44 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £124.96 ($150.81).

On Monday, October 24th, Paula Bell acquired 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £125.50 ($151.46).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.14) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.55). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,001.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.