Trish Houston Acquires 367 Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Trish Houston purchased 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,423.74).

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.9 %

LWDB opened at GBX 771 ($9.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 765.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 744.78. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 834.32 ($10.07). The company has a market capitalization of £986.12 million and a PE ratio of 626.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Law Debenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

