Neil Manser Purchases 67 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser purchased 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($179.51).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Neil Manser purchased 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

DLG opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.67) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,106.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Direct Line Insurance Group

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.21) to GBX 259 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.06).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

