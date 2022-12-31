Neil Manser Purchases 67 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser purchased 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($179.51).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Neil Manser purchased 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.40).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %
DLG opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.67) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,106.50.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
