Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.57) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.68). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

